Local military connection to the World Cup in Qatar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly 4 weeks, the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to an end this weekend. Studio10′s Joe Emer wanted to share a cool personal connection.

Weeks ago when Team USA arrived in Qatar, one of the first things they did was hold an open practice session for our US Military members stationed there. It just so happens, that Joe’s wife’s cousin, Manuel Cedeno, a Master Sergeant in Education and Training with the Air Force, is currently serving in Qatar and was able to attend that session. Furthermore, he sent a special item in the mail from across the world. Our U.S. Men’s National Team spent time after that practice singing autographs for our military. ‘Manny’ was able to get many team members to sign an official World Cup soccer ball. Cool to have that connection, but even cooler that our U.S. team wanted to make time to do something special for our service men and women, who of course make us proud every day.

There are two games left in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Saturday morning at 9 a.m., Croatia plays Morocco in the 3rd place game.

Sunday morning at 9 a.m., is the championship game between France and Argentina.

Both games will air on FOX10!

---

