Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage...
.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage figures from counties with residents affected by last week's violent storms(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week.

According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured in Sharkey County and one in Hinds County.

Damage to homes occurred in seven separate counties, including 20 in Clarke County, north of Meridian. Damage levels ranged from “affected” to “destroyed.”

Three public buildings were damaged, as were four publics roads.

None of the counties listed in MEMA’s initial damage report were of the Pine Belt.

The numbers released Friday are considered “preliminary” and will change during the assessment/validation process and as more damage reports are filed.

According to MEMA’s “December 13-14, Severe Weather Update #1,″ the numbers included:

  • Clarke – 20 homes
  • Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
  • Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
  • Madison – 15 homes
  • Newton – 14 homes
  • Sharkey– 19 homes
  • Sunflower – 1 home
  • Wilkinson – 3 public roads

MEMA encourages residents who sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
STEM
It’s Christmastime at the Exploreum Science Center; families enjoyed wintertime fun
Pre-game festivities take place in downtown Mobile ahead of Lending Tree Bowl
Pre-game festivities take place in downtown Mobile ahead of LendingTree Bowl
2nd FOX10 Playground Project becomes reality in Toulminville
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts