MPD arrests 2 on drug charges after chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested two people and recovered “a large sum of cash” following a chase Thursday night.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle around 9 p.m. Thursday at S. Ann and Arlington streets but the driver fled, according to police.

Once stopped, the driver and the passenger were arrested and officers located a large sum of money, drugs and drug paraphernalia during an inventory of the vehicle, authorities said.

Nineteen-year-old Desmond Hunter of Mobile remained in Mobile County Metro Jail Friday night on charges of attempting to elude, first-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. His court date is set for Tuesday.

Aushunte Evans, 22, of Mobile is charged with attempting to elude, first-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. He was released Friday on bond totalling $4,250, according to jail records. His court date is scheduled Jan. 6.

