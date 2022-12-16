MPD plans strict enforcement of entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the holiday season shifts into high gear, the Mobile County Police Department announced officers will be strictly enforcing the entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance.

The ordinance, in effect since 2013, forbids open containers or alcoholic beverages purchased outside the entertainment district. Drinks must be served in paper or plastic cups with the “LODA” logo or the business name from which they are purchase and cannot exceed 16 fluid ounces.

Police said the ordinance also leaving licensed establishment with more than one open container is not allowed between noon and midnight. After midnight, booze and open containers are not permitted in any public area within the downtown business district, according to MPD.

The downtown entertainment district means the area located in downtown Mobile and bounded as follows:

On the south by Government Street from Water Street to Dearborn Street, then by Dearborn Street from Government Street to Conti Street, then by Conti Street from Dearborn Street to Washington Avenue;

On the east by Water Street from Government Street to St. Joseph Street;

On the north by St. Joseph Street from Water Street to St. Louis Street, then by St. Louis Street from St. Joseph Street to Washington Avenue;

And on the west by Washington Avenue from St. Louis Street to Conti Street.

MPD said officers will also be patrolling public parking areas and enforcing the noise ordinance.

For more information on the law about the Downtown Entertainment District, click here.

