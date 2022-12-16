Orange Beach hosts several Christmas events Thursday evening

Advertise With Us
Kids were able to take photos with Santa Claus Thursday in Orange Beach(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach was transformed into a winter wonderland Thursday night with several events. It was a festive evening at the coastal arts center for their annual “Light Up The Arts event.

Dozens of people and their families were treated to live music, great food, and amazing art.

“it’s really good. Good food. Good wine and lots of people buying stuff. That’s great to see. We like for people to support us artists,” Glinda Lee said.

Just minutes away at Magnolia Hall, the kids were able to have some fun as Santa came to town.

The big man with the white beard took photos and listened carefully as the kids told him what they want for Christmas.

But that’s not all. They were also treated to a late breakfast and other goodies.

“It’s exciting. He’s been talking about Santa for months and Christmas,” Heather Kizer said.

“A really good turnout tonight. Santa Claus did awesome. The kids absolutely loved it. It was a great event” Trey Kizer said.

This was hosted by the Orange Beach Police Department. And for Chief Steve Brown, this is a great way to spread holiday cheer.

“It’s something that we like to do to give back to the community and engage with the youth and their parents. And provide a fun night out, and a visit with Santa,” Chief Brown said.

