Pickleball courts now open in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - After months of anticipation, Gulf Shores’ pickleball courts opened Thursday, December 15, 2022 to a huge crowd of players from around Baldwin County. Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, the city held a “First Dink” ceremony.

The crowd at Gulf Shores Sprortsplex was abuzz with excitement now that the city has officially joined the pickleball party. Gulf Shores is the latest city in Baldwin County to jump on the bandwagon with the fastest growing sport in America and Mayor Robert Craft is glad they did.

Gulf Shores is the latest to join the pickleball party in Baldwin County with the opening of 12 new courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s real exciting,” Craft said before the ceremony. “I don’t play pickleball, so this is my first opportunity to hit one, but I am…obviously, we made a good call because the popularity of this, and I’ve heard about it, but I’ve never witnessed it like this. This is amazing.”

Like Mayor Craft, I’m also a newbie to the game of pickleball. But that was about to change as I was invited to participate in the “First Dink.” Director of Gulf Shores International Airport, Scott Fuller and I teamed up against City Building Official, Brandan Franklin…AKA – “Jimmy McEnroe” and Project Manager, Clint Colvin. We didn’t keep score, but let’s just say it was too close to call. It was easy to see what all the hype is about.

“Competition wasn’t where I thought it would be today, but it was okay. It was alright,” laughed Franklin afterwards. “Looking for better days.”

“I think I could get the hang of it. Maybe I’ll get a better partner next time,” poked back Colvin.

The cost was $822,000 for this initial build. The city of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism split the cost of building the 12 courts. Aside from providing another great avenue for recreation, the hope is that the facility will soon host tournaments and draw players from all over.

“Pickleball is just this huge sport around the country and there are huge tournaments being held, even here in Alabama so we know that people want to come to the beach. Sports tourism is huge here and this is just another opportunity,” explained director of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, Beth Gendler.

Seasoned pickleball veteran who came to try out the newest courts in the land couldn’t agree more. Dwayne Owens of Elberta drove over for the chance to be first on the new courts and says it’s no surprise the game is as popular as it is.

“It’s the social aspect. People get together, love to hang out and talk. You get to talking between matches so it’s just a great social aspect to it,” Owens said. “Oh yeah, and we get some cardio in so it’s great.”

For now, the complex will be open from 7:00 a.m. until dusk. Once lights are added in January, it will stay open until 10:00 p.m. A clubhouse and restroom facility will also be added sometime next year.

