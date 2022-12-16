Piecing together puzzling symptoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Patricia Lugar, Allergy & Immunologist Specialist at Duke University discusses the signs and symptoms of SM and outline how the condition can be diagnosed.

Many Americans may suffer from unexplained stomach issues, fatigue or rashes but can’t seem to get an accurate diagnosis for what may be causing these problems.

However, these types of unpredictable, recurring symptoms may be a sign of systemic mastocytosis (SM). SM is a rare disease caused by an overproduction of abnormal mast cells (a type of white blood cell). These cells can build up throughout different parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, bone marrow and digestive tract, which can lead to a variety of symptoms. In advanced cases, mast cells can also cause organ damage.

Interview provided by Blueprint Medicines.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.