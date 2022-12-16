Prosecutors in Prichard water board case: ‘Prison term needs to be on the table’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors have put defendants in a Prichard water board corruption case on notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors that would make prison more likely.

Four people have been indicted on charges of misusing credit cards issued by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.

Former operations manager Nia Malika Bradley, and two people she supervised – Randy Dewarick Burden and Teresa Evett Lewis – face charges of aggravated theft by deception and first-degree theft. In addition, Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The charges stem from a raid of the Prichard water board headquarters in February and a subsequent search of the Bradley home that turned up dozens of boxes of luxury items and clothing. Prosecutors allege that Nia Bradley and other employees purchased personal items with utility credit cards. As a news conference last month, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said the aggregate amount of improper charges totaled millions of dollars.

The aggravated theft by deception charge is a relatively new law and applies to thefts exceeding $200,000. The punishment for that offense ranges from five to 30 years in prison.

But the first-degree theft charge and the offenses alleged against Anthony Bradley are less serious. The state’s sentencing guidelines call for probation on those charges. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi, the head of the white-collar crime division, argues in court filings that the guidelines should not apply.

“A defendant with no priors, under the guidelines for theft first, would only face 24 to 46 months in terms of a sentence and would also likely be non-prison,” he said. “And we think in this particular case that a prison term needs to be on the table.”

The court filing in Nia Bradley’s case cite a number of “aggravating factors” that would give a judge more dissection to impose a prison term in the event of a conviction:

That the crime involved multiple participants and that Bradley was a leader or organizer.

That she held public office at the time of the offense and that the criminal conduct was related to her job.

That the offense involved a fiduciary relationship between her and the victim, in this case the utility’s ratepayers.

That the offense involved theft of a great monetary value.

That the offense involved a “high degree of sophistication or planning.”

That the offense created a “substantial risk to human health or safety to danger to the environment.”

Prosecutors make similar arguments about the other defendants.

Defense lawyers in the case are pushing back against that. The charges against Anthony Bradley arise from the items that law enforcement authorities found during the search of the home he shares with his wife.

But defense attorney Gordon Armstrong told FOX10 News that prosecutors still have not detailed exactly what his client is accused of doing.

“We still haven’t seen any discovery. … Everything is predicated on what they say he did,” he said.

Armstrong said prosecutors, for instance, have not detailed what specific criminal acts his client committed merely by living in the same house as Nia Bradley. He also suggested that he would mount a vigorous defense against the specific aggravating factors cited by prosecutors.

“Is it sophisticated if he came home and there were boxes on the porch?” he said.

Nia Bradley’s lawyer, Jason Darley, says he is not surprised by the prosecution’s latest move.

“It’s standard. It’s expected,” he said. “I mean, they do this in any kind of case. They do this in a burglary or a drug case. They’ll allege priors or they’ll allege the way it happened or damage or injury to victims or property.”

Willie Huntley, an attorney for Lewis, said he has not had a chance to review the most recent prosecution filing. But he said his client is innocent. He said Lewis followed the orders of Nia Bradley and that none of the charges made to her utility-issued credit card were for her own personal gain.

“There was a person that was over her, that was saying, ‘This is what needs to be approved,’” he said. “And she was doing those kinds of things, and they were within her job description, and she was being threatened with being fired if she didn’t do the things that she was ordered to do.”

An arraignment date has not yet been set. Lewis, who was serving as the physical services manager, is the only current employee of the Prichard water system. But she remains suspended without pay. Huntley said his client has appealed that decision to the Mobile County Personnel Board.

Meanwhile, the utility will again be without an operations manager on Monday, when Dan McCrory leaves his post after only five months on the job. Board attorney Jay Ross told FOX10 News that McCrory is leaving to pursue other opportunities and that the board will move quickly to fill the vacancy.

