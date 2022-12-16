Southern Miss gives back to the community ahead of LendingTree bowl

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Southern Miss football team spent time at Prodisee Pantry today ahead of their bowl game in Mobile.

The team spent the day helping the non-profit community ministry pack boxes with fruit, vegetables, canned goods and dry goods.

“We are super excited to have the Southern Miss football team here packing food boxes, so we can provide those for a big Christmas distribution this coming Sunday,” said Deann Sevros, the executive director of Prodisee Pantry.

One player, former Baldwin County High School star Ty Mims, was First & 10′s Player of the Year last year and plays wide receiver for the Golden Eagles.

