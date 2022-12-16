Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” for the first time ever in Mobile. Continuing Sunny Side’s tradition of bringing shows that have never been produced live, we are thrilled to be able to present this take on the classic animated cartoon. All of your favorite characters are here – Hermey, Santa, Sam the Snowman, Clarice and of course – Rudolph! This heartwarming coming of age story is the PERFECT way to kick off Christmas break with your young kids! The show will be presented at the Sheri Mullin Auditorium at Baker High School. Show times are December 16 & 17 at 7 pm and December 17 & 18 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased at our.show/sst/Rudolph

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

