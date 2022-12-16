Sunshine Friday, colder outlook ahead

(WALA) - Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low 60s. Expect a colder trend to gradually develop. After the recent warm spell, lows in the 30s are possible through early next week.

We do have some low end rain chances on Saturday and again returning early next week. Rainfall amounts will be generally very light.

Long range forecasts for Christmas show a much colder outlook, with freezing temperatures expected across the region.

---

