Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sunshine returns Friday, colder outlook ahead

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low 60s. Expect a colder trend to gradually develop. After the recent warm spell, lows in the 30s are possible through early next week.

We do have some low end rain chances on Saturday and again returning early next week. Rainfall amounts will be generally very light.

Long range forecasts for Christmas show a much colder outlook, with freezing temperatures expected across the region.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Todays outlook: Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022 from FOX10 News
Todays outlook: Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022 from FOX10 News
Weather Update for Thursday Dec. 15, 2022
Storms have given way to cooler temperatures
Weather Update for Thursday Dec. 15, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Dec. 15, 2022
Severe storms move out, cold air spills in
Severe storms move out, cold air spills in