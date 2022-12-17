2nd FOX10 Playground Project becomes reality in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

It was Christmas come early as the second FOX 10 Playground Project became a reality in the Toulminville community.

“I think the outcome is really great -- it turned out really nice. I really like how the kids are really enjoying it too,” said KaLani Jones, 11-years-old.

The kids were already fast at play before the ribbon cutting. It’s the result of nearly 12 months of planning.

“It took an army -- and with that is the power is what this initiative is and the end result is wonderful. But how did we get here -- the people,” said Mike Eichhorn, PlayPower.

“It’s a relief to finally see it together -- and it’s so wonderful to see the children in the background and to hear their squeals and joys. And they were so excited when they got here and saw the playground... So this is what we do,” said Jill Chenoweth, United Way of Southwest Alabama President & CEO.

Our team of generous sponsors gladly hopped onboard for a second year!

“Obviously the first one was such a success and then look behind us with the kids and how much they are enjoying it. And the excitement on their faces. It’s just important to us to be part of that and partnering with some great people,” Joe Burkel, EcoSouth Services CEO.

“Oh it’s incredible. They are just having the best time and it’s really awesome to see them have a place to come in their own community and let loose after school. And just have a spot a safe place to come and be a kid,” said Taylor Weiman, EcoSouth Services.

“It’s just exciting -- just to have you guys imagine, have the kids sit there and design it, and then have it come to fruition and to see the reaction from the community is fantastic,” said Brent Barkin, Barkin Family.

“Just seeing the kids running around screaming -- seeing the way the community came together -- the way it changed the community -- it’s perfect,” said Jacob Palmer, Palmer’s Toyota Superstore.

And what do the playground experts think???

“Lee: What’s your favorite part? -- Joya Baker/6 years old: The slide!”

“I like it. I think they did a wonderful job with it. And the idea of extra space -- I love it,” said Jackson Barkin, 7-years-old.

And why wouldn’t they love it -- after all -- they’re the masterminds of the design.

“And we’ve never had -- at least since I’ve been with ‘Make an Impact’ -- be able to design it and then actually come back and play it. They’ve always been different kids,” said Ali O’Connor, Make an Impact Foundation.

The playground will serve the kids at the Dearborn YMCA’s Summerville Street location and will definitely get a lot of play in the years to come.

“This playground is going to be a major attraction for them. As you can see these kids are really enjoying themselves and we want more and more of the community to come,” said Colette Huff, Dearborn YMCA CEO.

