Chilly temperatures for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We’re starting off chilly this morning, with temperatures resting in the lower-to-mid 40s. We’re going to continue seeing overcast skies heading into late morning, with some peaks of sunshine emerging by the afternoon. We will continue to have a 20% chance of showers heading into this afternoon. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Heading into tonight, temperatures will drop! We will see chilly temperatures drop down into the 30s! Bundle up if making any Sunday plans, as wind chill values could be feeling like the 20s to begin the day. Sunshine will emerge, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Have a great weekend!

