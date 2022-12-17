Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Chilly temperatures for Saturday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We’re starting off chilly this morning, with temperatures resting in the lower-to-mid 40s. We’re going to continue seeing overcast skies heading into late morning, with some peaks of sunshine emerging by the afternoon. We will continue to have a 20% chance of showers heading into this afternoon. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Heading into tonight, temperatures will drop! We will see chilly temperatures drop down into the 30s! Bundle up if making any Sunday plans, as wind chill values could be feeling like the 20s to begin the day. Sunshine will emerge, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 50s.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook for Saturday morning December 17, 2022
Weather Outlook for Saturday morning December 17, 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 16, 2022 from FOX10 News
Chilly weekend expected
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 16, 2022 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Dec. 16, 2022 from FOX10 News
Weather Outlook for Friday Dec 16
Sunshine Friday, colder outlook ahead