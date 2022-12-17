Chilly weekend expected

(WALA) - The beautiful sunshine we saw on Friday is about to slip away for a day or so. A weak frontal system will bring us cloud cover and perhaps a few spotty showers on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be generally very light. With cloudy skies, the highs will only be in the middle 50s.

Expect a colder trend to gradually develop by Saturday night. After the recent warm spell, lows in the 30s are possible through early next week.

We do have some rain chances on Monday afternoon and again Monday night.

Long-range forecasts for Christmas show a much colder outlook, with freezing temperatures expected across the region.

