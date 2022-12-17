Escambia County Sheriffs successful weeklong drug busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County Florida sheriffs made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more.

They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.

“This is a Christmas present to these neighborhoods, and believe me, it’s probably better than any gift they are going to have,” said Chief Simmons.

This was confiscated last Friday from a home off Massachusetts Avenue in Pensacola:12 grams of meth, 21 grams of cocaine, and four guns.

Raided Friday, Dec. 9th (ECSO)

More homes were raided throughout the week.

Tuesday, 43 grams of crack, 26 grams of cocaine, one gun, and $1500 cash were obtained.

Raided Tuesday, Dec. 13th (ECSO)

Wednesday, 25 pounds of marijuana, 136 grams of cocaine, one gun, a pill press, and 3.2 kilos of blue fentanyl laced pills, which is the namesake for Operation Blue Christmas.

Raided Wednesday, Dec. 14 (ECSO)

The biggest bust was Thursday night. Sheriffs confiscated 10 firearms, including assault rifles and pistols,1600 grams of fentanyl, over 1100 grams of crack, nearly 670 grams of meth, three vehicles, and $9000 cash.

raided Thursday, Dec .15 (ECSO)

Sheriff Simmons said that home is where a 4-month-old was found, and it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to be lethal.

“Conceivably, the baby sleeps right here, you see this white stuff on it,” he said. “It’s not baby powder. We tested that. That’s fentanyl, that’s methamphetamine, that’s drugs. That is deadly to us, and certainly deadly to a toddler.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said seven arrests have been made so far and more search warrants are in the works.

Totals from all the raids collectively:

· 5 separate search warrants executed

· 1600 grams fentanyl

· 681 grams of meth

· 1200 grams of crack cocaine

· 229 grams of powdered cocaine

· 16 guns

· 3 vehicles

---

