It’s Christmas time at the Exploreum Science Center, families enjoyed wintertime fun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks had a holly jolly good time during ‘Christmas at The Exploreum’.

Families were able to experience some wintertime fun, and explore the STEM wonderland.

It was like Christmas morning down at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center in Downtown, Mobile.

Families woke up early, wore their festive pajamas, and were ready for some holiday fun.

“We got a paper snowball fight coming up here in a bit, catapult launchers, all types of kiosk activities...a little bit for all ages,” said Josh Holland, Director of Marketing & Design.

With plenty of wintertime activities on tap, explorers, like Berkley were able to run around and play but also learn and get crafty.

“There’s like a little square where you like to try to find acorns and you’re like a gray squirrel.”

Some folks made a quick visit before the Lending Tree Bowl game. Mom, Lindsey Chaney, and her family are in town from Tupelo, Mississippi.

“We decided for the kids to come here to get some energy out, but also this is a great experience for them to have some educational time while they’re playing,” said Chaney.

The Exploreum said there’s nothing better than getting everyone in the holiday spirit, but also making it educational.

“It’s just a lot of fun it’s a way for us to get out and still do science, but make it a little bit more approachable, sneak it there kind of, and you know have a blast,” said Holland.

