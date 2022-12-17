As latest Police Academy graduates, Mobile still struggles with officer shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s 70th Police Academy graduated Friday, but the 10 new recruits will hardly make a dent in the officer shortage that has plagued the department in recent years.

The Mobile Police Department is struggling with the many of the same hiring challenges facing other employers, and it is a tough and dangerous job. At Friday’s ceremony at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, Police Chief Paul Prine alluded to the two officers in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, who lost their lives in the line of duty this week.

Mobile’s graduating academy class started with 19 recruits but lost nine during the training.

“And I think that’s just really a testament to a lot of the recruiting challenges that we have, not just here locally but across the country,” Prine told FOX10 News. “You know, a lot of men or women, they get into the profession not knowing what’s expected. And as they learn and go through the process, they realize it’s not for them.”

One of those newly minted officers, Jonathan Rodgers, said it was not the pay that drew him to the job – it was a lifelong desire to serve.

“Instead of watching cartoons growing up, I was kind of watching ‘Cops,’” he said.

Rodgers said the 20-week academy program was grueling.

“It was really long. (It is) really pretty rigorous academically, and it’s a good physical challenge, too,” he said.

Mobile is down 72 officers from its authorized strength of 488. Prine said that is slight improvement since the city in April raised the starting pay and offered monetary incentives to Police Academy graduates. With those incentives, starting patrol officers now earn more than $50,000 a year, up from $32,000.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “But some of the things that we’re doing internally in regards to leadership and management training; certainly the third academy that we put on every year now – at some point, you know, we see ourselves catching up.”

Aside from the pay and inherent dangers of police work, Prine said, it takes a great deal of time before new officers are ready to hit the street. He noted that the recruits that took their oaths Friday completed 20 weeks of training but still have more training ahead of them. They will be paired with experienced officers for another three weeks before they are read to patrol solo.

Meanwhile, police departments must contend with the constant churn of employee turnover – for a variety of reasons.

“We certainly lose officers to other departments, or even to the private sector,” he said. “But we also lose some, unfortunately, three terminations and, unfortunately, through retirements.”

Losing nearly half of the latest academy class is an “anomaly,” Prine said. He added that the class that starts January will have 34.

“Going forward, the idea is that hold on to the officers we have and then move forward in recruiting new recruits,” he said.

