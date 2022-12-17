Pre-game festivities take place in downtown Mobile ahead of LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of pre-game action Friday in downtown Mobile, ahead of the LendingTree Bowl.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles versus the Rice University Owls.

Twenty different parade floats lined the streets Friday night as performances took place from each teams band.

Hundreds of people came out ready to cheer on their favorite team ahead of the big game.

Brad Bailey who traveled with Southern Miss says this isn’t his first trip to Mobile.

“We were in the Mobile Bowl in 2000 when Southern Miss beat LaDanian Tomlinson’s TCU team,” Bailey said. “It was a great game we’re glad to be back. Mobile’s a great destination for a bowl game.”

Even those not going to the game Saturday still came out to participate in the fun.

“I just love catching footballs and absolutely going all Randy Moss on my friend Jack here,” Archer Lagrone said who attended the parade.

“It’s great football spirit here! It’s great Mardi Gras spirit. Let’s go!” Jackson Lincoln said.

Parade goers enjoyed the small taste of Mardi gras Friday as they let the good times roll.

“We don’t really have a lot of Mardi Gras parades so I think this whole experience is awesome!” Lindsley Linglon said who traveled for Southern Miss.

“I hope I catch a lot of stuff. Teddy bears and beads!” WIllie Robinson said who attended for the first time.

The game will be Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:45 p.m.

