Santa Rosa County SO: Suspect in fatal Navarre shooting in custody

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Authorities arrested a suspect following a shooting in Navarre that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Reef Street in Navarre.

Officials did not release the names of the suspect and victim or information about what led to the shooting. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

The SRCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating with the assistance of the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

