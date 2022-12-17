Southern Miss players speak to kids at Strickland Youth Center ahead of Lending Tree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Before they compete for the Lending Tree Bowl trophy a couple of Southern Miss players took some time to be a positive influence at Strickland Youth Center.

“During this time of year, it is so impactful on our children because so many of them are having to miss Christmas for the first time with their family,” said Judge Edmond Naman.

Swayze Bozeman and T.Q. Newsome took some time to learn what Strickland is all about and more importantly what some of the kids go through inside the walls.

“There’s not a lot of positive influence in here. You guys coming in you just don’t know what that means,” said Naman.

Both players and their team chaplain took a tour of the center from the gym all the way to the cells which the players say really hit home for them.

“They said they spend 12 to 14 hours in a cell a day. It’s amazing it opens your eyes to what really happens. It breaks my heart to know this is where they have to stay for a while,” said linebacker Swayze Bozeman.

Then it was time for the most important part of the trip. Both players spent about a half hour with around 18 kids sharing some of the challenges they faced and how they were able to overcome them.

“They look like me and it could have easily been me. I relate to them so much in so many different ways, so I feel like it was important to show my face and get in front of them and offer them some encouragement,” said inside linebacker T.Q. Newsome.

As they head back to their team, both players hope they made a difference in the kid’s lives.

“For them to know people like them can be successful, can get out, can live a life that doesn’t require this, that doesn’t have this as the end goal that brings hope and inspiration,” said Bozeman.

They say it’s already made a difference for them.

“This is what I want to continue to do. I want to continue to go out and get in front of their faces and speak. I want to show the children that I care and that they have an ally,” said Newsome.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.