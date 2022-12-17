‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports

(Gray News) - The latest “Survivor” winner Mike Gabler said he plans to donate his prize money to those who need it more.

According to People, Gabler, 52, became the second oldest winner of the long-running reality competition show this week and revealed he’d be donating his entire $1 million prize to veterans in need.

The heart valve specialist reportedly had been telling viewers of the CBS competition series his plan before being named Sole Survivor.

“There are people who need that money more,” Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the Survivor aftershow, filmed moments after his win. “And I’m going to donate the entire prize — the entire million-dollar prize, in my father’s name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret — to veterans in need who are recovering from psychiatric problems, PTSD, and curb the suicide epidemic.”

The Dallas Morning News shared a clip from CBS of Gabler’s thoughts and interview with Probst after his victory.

Gabler also shared what an impact the show had on him and the rest of the contestants.

After a 7-1-0 vote from jurors knocked out his final competitors, Gabler officially won. It was reportedly the first time his name had been written down all season.

This season of “Survivor” again took place in the Fiji Islands.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.