Woolmarket man helps send Christmas magic to the north pole

Woolmarket, Miss. (WLOX) -If you’ve ever written a letter to Santa, you might wonder how they get all the way to the North Pole.

He’s making a list and checking it twice.

It’s not the guy you would expect in a big red suit with 12 reindeer, but he’s a pretty close friend of Santa’s.

“Kids give us the letters for Santa all the time,” said Henry Charles, a Woolmarket resident.

Charles is a mailman with USPS. Everyday, when he clocks out at 6p.m, he starts his second shift...helping draft letters for Mr. Claus.

Charles keeps in communication with his good pal. He signs, seals, and delivers letters all the way to the North Pole.

“I took it upon myself to respond to the children who give me a letter for Santa Claus,” said Charles.

From collecting letters and wish lists on his route, reviewing the envelopes on Santa’s landline, and writing messages to the children, he said the job continues to grow.

“It’s picked up. It might’ve started with 10 but now it’s up 70 to 80,” said Charles.

And there’s been all sorts of toy requests this year. He even mentioned that some kids are even asking for maintenance repairs.

“We had a guy, he just wanted Santa Claus to fix his bike,” said Charles. “He didn’t think he was good enough to get a bike. So, we got him a bike.”

Being Santa’s helper is heartfelt and a true act of kindness from one man who simply wants to spread Christmas cheer.

“Adults, we put hundreds of letters in the mail system a year. A child is only one letter per year. They deserve a response back.” said Charles.

We asked Charles what’s the number one reason he’s giving children hope this holiday season.

This was his response.

“I want the kids to believe in something, people say you can’t touch. You give it to me it’s going to the North Pole,” said Charles.

Charles said he plans to keep the good work going every year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.