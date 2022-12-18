Crews battle several house fires around Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires kept area fire crews busy in Mobile County on Friday.

Fire heavily damaged a home in Chunchula. The Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department and Semmes Fire Rescue Department were assisted by the Citronelle Fire & Rescue battled the blaze at the home on Cleborne Road around 2 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to keep the contained to the kitchen area.

Officials said a search of the home found no victims inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the south Mobile County, Theodore-Dawes Fire Rescue, the Fowl River Fire District and St. Elmo-Irvington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 7500 block of Gunn Place just after 7:30 p.m. Friday. Crews found smoke and flames visible when they arrived at mobile home and were able to put out the blaze quickly.

No injuries were reported.

A few hours earlier, those same three departments were dispatched to the 5400 block of Fowl River Road for a residential fire. Firefighters arriving shortly after 3:30 p.m. found smoke showing from the attic of a single story wood frame structure.

Crews forced open the front door to gain access and brought the fire under control within minutes.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

