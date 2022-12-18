House fire claims life of man trapped inside home on Booker Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the 2900-block of Booker Street.

Smoke and flames emerged from what is now the aftermath of a house.

Just a few doors down, one man in the neighborhood says he was jolted awake to someone pounding on his door.

“I was asleep when I heard screams and a knock at the front door talking about the house fire,” he said. “I think it was my house, but come to find out, his uncle was still in the house and I tried to go help him, but too much smoke was going up in there.”

First responders say the person trapped in the house was a 72-year-old man. He was discovered dead inside.

Meanwhile, the neighbor said he tried everything he could do to save the man’s life.

“Fire extinguishers, water hose-- we tried everything, but we had to wait till the professionals come here,” he explained.

He recalls the intense flames and heavy smoke that made it difficult to get inside the building.

He says this death has hit the close-kit community on Booker Street hard, as the man who died in the fire had good rapport with neighbors.

“Everybody know him and look up to him. He was definitely the nicest person on the street,” he added. “He will definitely be missed.”

His voice broke.

“I don’t know what else to say, to be honest.”

The victim has not yet been identified as the fire remains under investigation. FOX10 News will keep you updated as this case unfolds and further details are released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.