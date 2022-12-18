Investigators still seeking clues after body found in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for clues after a man’s body was found Thursday morning in Citronelle.

According to Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean, the body of a man believed to be in his early 30s was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near Smith and Odom roads.

No further information has been released.

McLean said the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is the lead on this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department or Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.



