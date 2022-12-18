One man shot Sunday morning on General Gorgas Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was shot Sunday morning on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive.

Authorities said they located a male victim who had been shot and was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The subject fled the scene, according to police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

