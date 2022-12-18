Advertise With Us
Police investigating burglary on Dukes Avenue

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 16.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary call.

Police said three unknown male subjects forced entry into the residence with firearms and assaulted one victim and fired multiple shots at another victim as he attempted to leave the residence.

Officials said nobody was shot and property was stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Southern Miss fans cross state lines for LendingTree Bowl
Wings of Life holds Christmas event
Parade of 3s rolls along Dauphin Island Parkway
