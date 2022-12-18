Police investigating burglary on Dukes Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 16.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary call.

Police said three unknown male subjects forced entry into the residence with firearms and assaulted one victim and fired multiple shots at another victim as he attempted to leave the residence.

Officials said nobody was shot and property was stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

---

