Southern Miss fans cross state lines for LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Rice owls went head-to-head in the LendingTree Bowl Saturday evening at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Despite the chilly weather our neighbors from Mississippi eagerly braved on the cold to cheer on their favorite team.

Tailgating began outside the Whit hours before kickoff.

Fans ranged from current students to alumni. A sea of black and gold packed the parking lot before making their way inside the gates and to their seats.

Southern Miss came into the bowl game 6-6 while Rice was 5-7. The eagles broke a three-game losing streak with a win over U-L-M in their last game of the season. Rice is coming in with three straight losses. Both teams were looking for a win to cap off their season.

Early in the first half it was all USM, but Rice stayed in it. The Owls tied things up in the third quarter making it 24-24.

In the end the golden eagles came out on top, beating Rice 38-24 in the Lending Tree Bowl. This is Southern Miss’ first bowl win since 2006.

