Wings of Life holds annual Christmas party and gift giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wings of Life on Saturday continued its tradition of holiday giving with its annual Christmas party and gift giveaway.

Wings of Life is a non-profit recovery center aimed at breaking the cycles of addiction and poverty through education and spiritual transformation.

Every year, the agency collects toy donations and gives them to those who need them the most during the holiday season.

“A lot of people who come into the wings of life don’t have the funds to be able to provide gifts for the children, and that’s where we come in and it’s just a blessing that we can help just guide that process,” said Minister Davon Stovall.

Wings of Life thanked all the people who have donated and those who volunteered making this event possible every year.

