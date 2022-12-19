Better Brain Health with the Michael J. Fox Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rachel Dolhun, Senior Vice President, Medical Communications at the Michael J. Fox Foundation and board-certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist, joined us on Studio10 to talk about better brain health.

Recent advancements in science show that there is so much you can do as you age to boost brain health. From diet and exercise to social connection, research is piecing together the puzzle of how to best care for your brain to help prevent neurological disease, and how to treat it if it develops.

A new research study, from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, is helping scientists to understand what it means to be at risk for brain diseases like Parkinson’s. Through important contributions from volunteers – via clinical sites around the country -- the study is changing everything we know about Parkinson’s today to improve treatments and care for tomorrow. Would it surprise you to learn that new research points to long-term smell loss as a potential indicator of Parkinson’s? Or, that people who are recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s are the most valuable contributors to research?

There is so much being done to better understand, identify and treat Parkinson’s. And the field is closer than ever to preventing the disease altogether.

Click on the link to learn more!

https://give.michaeljfox.org/

BIO:

Rachel Dolhun, a board-certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist, joined The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2014 and leads medical communications.

Using her medical expertise and years of clinical training and experience, she creates tools and resources, including the Ask the MD series of blogs and videos, guides for living well, and Parkinson’s 360, to help people and families navigate life with the disease and understand their critical role in advancing research.

She also serves as an expert spokesperson and thought leader, helping to distill complex medical topics for press interviews, global conferences and community events. And she educates and engages the next generation of Parkinson’s doctors through programs designed to stimulate interest in movement disorder careers and fund necessary training.

Rachel graduated from The University of San Diego with a B.S. in biology; obtained her medical degree from Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston Salem, North Carolina; and completed neurology residency and movement disorders fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She then entered private practice in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rachel thoroughly enjoyed her daily patient encounters, but her interest in Parkinson’s disease and desire to reach the community on a broader scale led her to MJFF.

She also serves as an expert spokesperson and thought leader, helping to distill complex medical topics for press interviews, global conferences and community events. And she educates and engages the next generation of Parkinson’s doctors through programs designed to stimulate interest in movement disorder careers and fund necessary training.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.