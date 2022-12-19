Cold start to the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cold morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 30s as of 5 a.m. We’ll reach the mid 50s later today so it’ll be staying cold, but this time we’ll also have to battle cold rain.

A Gulf Low tracks this way and will ramp up the rain coverage this afternoon and especially tonight. Our temps will be too warm for winter precip issues, but the air will be chilly. We’ll bottom out in the low 40s daybreak tomorrow. The cold rain will end by tomorrow evening. Our warmest day will come Thursday with a high in the mid 60s, but after that a major Arctic airmass settles in for Christmas weekend. Morning temps will drop to the 15-25 degree range with afternoon highs in the 35-42 degree range Friday through Christmas Sunday.

