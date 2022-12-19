Home invasion and shooting make for a violent weekend of crime in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Friday night when MPD officials responded to a burglary report on the 2000-block of Dukes Avenue near University Hospital.

Once they arrived, it was reported to officers that 3 men-unknown to the residents- entered their home armed with guns.

The subjects allegedly assaulted one victim. According to police, another victim was shot at multiple times while trying to escape the house.

MPD says the men stole belongings from the residence, but no one was shot.

Meanwhile, a couple streets over on General Gorgas Drive, officers arrived at the 500-block in regards to a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He’s expected to recover.

Police says the victim was then taken to the hospital while the subject fled the scene.

Both cases are under investigation and FOX10 News will keep you updated as further details are released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.