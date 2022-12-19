Advertise With Us
Man charged with murder of his cousin in killing near Citronelle

Drayson Kelly
Drayson Kelly(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chunchula man was arrested last week in the killing of a man found shot to death near Citronelle on Dec. 15.

Drayson Stone Kelly, 25, was charged with murder in the death of his cousin, Gilbert Rudolph Bohannon III.

Bohannon’s body was found off Smith Road.

