MEMA updates damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with counties to assess...
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Dec. 13-14.(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Dec. 13-14.

Statewide, counties have reported 111 homes damaged. Those numbers could change during the validation process.

Additionally, four injuries, three in Sharkey and one in Hinds, have been reported as weather-related to MEMA.

The following counties report some damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed:

  • Adams- 5 homes, 1 public bridge
  • Clarke – 20 homes
  • Forrest- 29 homes
  • Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
  • Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
  • Madison – 15 homes
  • Newton – 16 homes
  • Sharkey– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge
  • Sunflower – 1 home
  • Wilkinson – 3 public roads

*(These numbers are preliminary and may change through the assessment process.)

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

  • File an insurance claim
  • Take photos of the damage to the home
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

