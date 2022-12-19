Advertise With Us
Prodisee Pantry receives help from BCSO at food drive

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry received help from more than 30 employees with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office at their food drive over the weekend.

This is the second year the BCSO has come out to help by giving out all Christmas essentials.

“Prodisee Pantry has done a fantastic job of being able to bring people in the community, get food, and be able to push that food out to people in need,” Captain Andre Reid said.

Prodisee Pantry will hold another food drive next Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

