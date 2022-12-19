Rain on the way for your Monday

(WALA) - Heading into this evening, temperatures are going to drop. Now that the skies have cleared, we will see overnight lows dip down into the upper-20s and the lower-30s. Bundle up when stepping out the door tomorrow morning, as breezy northerly winds will have it feeling just a little bit colder out there.

Heading into the afternoon, rain chances are on the rise. The best chances to see scattered showers move in after lunchtime, with those chances really ramping up for your evening commute. Coastal areas could get away with staying on the drier side.

Through the week, temperatures will stay steady in the 50s and the 60s. Cold weather will return in the form of an arctic blast by the end of the week.

Friday morning will be in the 20s, but feeling like the teens. We will continue to monitor your Christmas weekend forecast, but it is still too early to talk specifics. As for the snow concerns - not looking likely this far south, but for our inland areas, it will on depend on how fast the cold air moves in before the rain moves out.

