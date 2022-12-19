Recipe: Cajun Stuffed Turkey Roast

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 turkey cutlets

4 thin slices low-fat smoked ham

4 thin slices low-fat provolone or fontina cheese

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, cut lengthwise into 4 pieces

1 cup Italian bread crumbs, divided into 4 equal portions

Kosher salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

4 links Rouses Boudin, skin removed and crumbled, divided into 4 equal portions

4 links Rouses Andouille Sausage, each cut lengthwise into 8 pieces (for a total of 32 cut pieces)

Kitchen string

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.

2. Place each turkey cutlet between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet to a ¼- inch thickness (even thinner is better). Season lightly with salt and pepper.

3. Top each piece of turkey with a slice of ham, then a slice of provolone cheese. Place cream cheese slice on top of the ham and provolone, in the middle, then top the cream cheese with crumbled boudin. Lightly dust each cutlet with bread crumbs. Place cut andouille on top of the prepared turkey.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

