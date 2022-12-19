Recipe: Confit Pork Belly Bites

Recipe courtesy Bill-E’s

INGREDIENTS:

6 EA Confit Pork Belly Bites

1 OZ BBQ Sauce

1 OZ Sauce Spicy Buffalo Sauce

1 OZ Sauce Sweet Chili

1 OZ Additional sauce if serving all four quarters of a game

.25 OZ Fresh Rosemary

STEPS:

Prep: Using the un-sliced BILL-E’s Bacon slice into nice bite size squares. Place the squares in a baking dish and cover them with bacon fat and Dr. Bill’s Cane & Maple Syrup.

Cook: Place dish in oven set at 250 degrees for 2.5 hours. Remove and allow to chill in fridge overnight.

Service Time Re-Heating: Place back in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. Use spoon or ladle to baste the bites more.

Assemble: For Appetizer: Stagger the bites on the plate and cover two with each sauce. Place Rosemary around bites as garnish.

For Party Tray: Stagger the bites on a nice cutting board and place your favorite dipping sauce along side the bites with toothpicks.

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Pie Tin with a liner

Plate Ware for Appetizer: Cutting board with small dowl for dipping sauce

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Bill-E’s

19992 AL HWY 181

Fairhope, AL 36532

www.bill-es.com

I opened my restaurant (some call it a dive, but whatever) back in 2011 for two reasons. I wanted the good people of Fairhope, Alabama to have a no-frills place where they could kick back and enjoy an afternoon or evening of live music, lively conversation, and killer grub. Also, I needed a place to smoke and serenade my delicious bacon. Located on Highway 181—formerly Highway 27, hence my original name, Old 27 Grill—Bill-E’s is where locals and vacationers alike come to throw their cares and their diets to the wind. I welcome you to do the same.

---

