Recipe: Cranberry Glazed Party Meatballs

Sponsored by Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

Meatballs:

1.5 lbs. ground chuck

1 lb. Italian sausage

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Sauce:

14 oz can whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup chili sauce (by cocktail sauce)

1/2 cup bbq sauce

1 tbsp. garlic chili sauce (Asian aisle)

STEPS:

Combine meatball ingredients in a bowl. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Roll meatballs by the tablespoon. There will be around 30.

Bake meatballs at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.

Combine sauce ingredients in a skillet. Heat over medium heat and whisk until combined. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Add cooked meatballs to simmering sauce. Simmer for 10 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.