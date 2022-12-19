Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 medium sweet potatoes, or 3 24- to 28-ounce cans of sweet potatoes

1 cup white sugar

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup dark brown sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 stick melted butter

1 cup chopped pecans

PROCEDURES:

1. If using fresh sweet potatoes, in a large stockpot, cover them with 1 inch of water; boil for 20 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain, allow to cool and remove skins. If using canned sweet potatoes, skip down to the next step.

2. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

3. Grease or butter one 2-quart casserole dish.

4. Place potatoes in a mixing bowl and, with an electric mixer, beat on low speed until potatoes begin to break up. Increase speed to medium-high and blend until smooth. Reduce speed to low and add sugar, heavy cream, ½ cup melted butter, vanilla, eggs and salt. Mix well.

5. Pour sweet potato mixture into the casserole dish; set aside.

6. Prepare the topping in a small bowl by whisking together the brown sugar, flour, stick of melted butter and pecans.

7. Sprinkle topping mixture over sweet potato mixture in casserole dish. Place dish in preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes until golden brown, or at desired consistency.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.