South Alabama Jaguars bring Christmas cheer to Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WALA) -The Jags are already fired up before gameday, but for a much different reason. Before they hit the field, some of the players spent some time at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“We’re giving back to the people,” said offensive lineman Adrein Strickland. “We’re here for the bowl game most importantly but we’re also here to support the great city of New Orleans and to be able to help the kids in the area is really important to us.”

The Jags spent about an hour with some of the patients playing games and letting them try out some of their football skills. All while putting smiles on the faces of every child that stopped by.

“It makes my heart even grow bigger just out to these kids that have a lot of stuff going on in their lives so it just brightens up my day and brightens up my spirit,” said cornerback Darrell Luter.

For the kids, it can be tough spending the holidays in the hospital, but days like today can go a long way towards turning things around.

“When you have players like the Jaguars come in and spend some their time and share a little bit of that fun and normalcy it means a lot to these kids. It helps them heal,” said Lou Fragoso with Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

Not only did it mean the world to the kids, but the players say it meant just as much to them.

“It’s heartwarming. To brighten their day up even just a day because we don’t know how long it’ll affect them but even just a day means a lot,” said Strickland.

Which is exactly what LEO is all about for the Jags.

“LEO is for love each other and we just want to get some of that rubbed off on these kids,” said Luter.

“LEO is more than loving each other on the team. It’s also loving everybody else in the world. It’s about taking care of each other as human beings it’s about looking out for each other, giving back to each other,” said Strickland.

