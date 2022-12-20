10 Caring Gifts collecting Pennies for Patriots

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10′s 10 Caring Gifts is helping people throughout the holidays in many ways. Veterans are among those on our list.

We have teamed up with All In Credit Union and Volunteers of America to collect pennies and spare change to help our local veterans in need with the Pennies for Patriots drive.

Some of the services that money goes to includes veteran counseling, housing, educational support, job training and job placement.

Joshua Landry with All In Credit Union said the military holds a special place in the credit union’s history.

“We love to give back to our military. We were founded actually, as a credit union for our military. So, we still love to be able to get back and show them that we still have their support,” Landry said.

Local businesses and school children have been collecting their spare change and donating, too.

You can help by donating at any All In Credit Union location or donate to the Volunteers of America on Hillcrest Road.

Pennies for Patriots runs through the holidays.

