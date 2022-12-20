Advertise With Us
2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

