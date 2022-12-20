3 teens accused in vehicle burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested three teens accused of breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex early this morning.

Police responded to Inverness Lakes Apartments on Cottage Hill Road in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three unknown male subjects were seen pulling on door handles in the parking lot.

After canvassing the area, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill Road, authorities said. The occupants of the vehicle were detained and found to be in possession of several cell phones and several identifications belonging to others, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Zykie Major of Mobile was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was later released, jail records show.

Two 17-year-olds were taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Major’s court date is scheduled Jan. 10, according to jail records.

