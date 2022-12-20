Arctic cold front moving in for Christmas weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At midday, we have rain covering most parts of the Gulf Coast, but it’s going to end late this afternoon. The sky remains cloudy after the cold rain stops.

Even though it’ll only reach the low 50s this afternoon, we should climb to the mid 60s Thursday and that will be the warmest day of the week. A few more showers will appear ahead of an arctic cold front. The airmass that settles in for Christmas weekend will be bitterly cold. Highs will be in the 35-40 degree range Fri-Sun with morning temps in the upper teens and low 20s!

