Christmas Treats: Cinnamon Roll Christmas Trees & Grinch Popcorn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats.

Cinnamon Roll Christmas Trees

1 can of Grand Cinnamon Rolls

Green food coloring

Sprinkles

Roll apart the cinnamon roll into a tree

Follow instructions on the can to bake them

Add food coloring to icing pack that comes with the can

Add icing onto baked rolls

Add sprinkles to decorate

Grinch Popcorn

1 Microwave Popcorn bag

Green Food Coloring

3 cups of Marshmallows

3 tablespoons of Butter

M&Ms

Follow microwave popcorn instructions to pop the popcorn

Melt butter and mix in marshmallows

Once melted down add green food coloring

Line baking pan with parchment paper

Place popcorn on parchment paper

Pour marshmallow mix onto the popcorn

Add marshmallows and red M&Ms

Optional melted white chocolate

