Christmas Treats: Cinnamon Roll Christmas Trees & Grinch Popcorn
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats.
Cinnamon Roll Christmas Trees
1 can of Grand Cinnamon Rolls
Green food coloring
Sprinkles
Roll apart the cinnamon roll into a tree
Follow instructions on the can to bake them
Add food coloring to icing pack that comes with the can
Add icing onto baked rolls
Add sprinkles to decorate
Grinch Popcorn
1 Microwave Popcorn bag
Green Food Coloring
3 cups of Marshmallows
3 tablespoons of Butter
M&Ms
Follow microwave popcorn instructions to pop the popcorn
Melt butter and mix in marshmallows
Once melted down add green food coloring
Line baking pan with parchment paper
Place popcorn on parchment paper
Pour marshmallow mix onto the popcorn
Add marshmallows and red M&Ms
Optional melted white chocolate
---
