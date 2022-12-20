City of Mobile to accept Christmas trees for recycling at 2 locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas only five days away, pretty soon you might be wondering what to do with your tree.

The City of Mobile is bringing back its Christmas tree recycling program.

Mobile residents can drop off their unwanted Christmas trees for free at James Seals Park off Texas Street and Langan Municipal Park off Zeigler Boulevard.

All trees must be free of lights, stands and decorations before being dropped off.

The city will take these trees and turn them into mulch that will be available free of charge from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.