Evening rain expected as temperatures continue to drop

(WALA) - Heading into this evening, rain chances are on the rise. We will continue to see rain showers push into the area overnight. Coverage will spread, and everywhere in the FOX10 viewing area has a chance to see some steady rainfall.

Temperatures tonight will continue to stay on the cooler side, with lows dipping down into the upper-30s and the lower-to-mid 40s.

Starting off tomorrow, the rain will continue. These chances will continue through the afternoon and finally clear out by the evening. Daytime highs will max out in the upper-40s and the 50s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.