Final Holiday Countdown

The Toy Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, Highlights Last-Chance Tips & Trends in Preparation for the Holiday Rush

WHAT: The holidays are practically here, and your viewers will spend the remainder of the month planning, shopping, celebrating… and scrambling!! Elizabeth Werner is on hand and available to share the latest toy industry trends of the season.

· Art & Activities – From creating to collecting, Elizabeth will demo the most fun picks in the category

· For the Imaginative Inventors – From imagination to creation, Elizabeth will demo the must have toys of the season

· For the Tiny Techies – Elizabeth will demo high tech fun (and educational!) toys of the season

· Keep the Classics – Classic games are always hitting the wish list; Elizabeth will show and tell the latest and greatest

· Lots of Learning – Elizabeth will review what’s new & engaging in educational toys

WHO: Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

---

